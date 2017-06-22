Mullins looks to stay hot for Bowie

Mullins extended his hitting streak to eight games on Thursday by going 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, his seventh of the season for Double-A Bowie. A hamstring injury cost Mullins nearly six weeks early in the season, but the 22-year-old outfielder is still having an impressive campaign in the Eastern League with a .302/.343/.548 batting line and 15 extra-base hits, including seven home runs in 29 games.

Pitcher to watch: Corbin Burnes (Brewers’ No. 20), Biloxi vs. Mississippi (6:35 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

After his scheduled start was rained out Thursday, Burnes enters the day with a 1.08 ERA through his first three starts for Double-A Biloxi, during which he’s allowed just six hits while striking out 19 in 16 2/3 frames. The 22-year-old righty was promoted to the Southern League after he went 5-0 in 10 starts while pacing the Class A Advanced Carolina League in ERA (1.05) and WHIP (0.88).

Duel of the day: Luke Weaver (Cardinals’ No. 3) vs. Josh Staumont (Royals’ No. 3), Memphis at Omaha (8:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

Weaver, MLBPipeline.com’s No. 58 overall prospect, lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his last start for Triple-A Memphis, as he allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts. The 23-year-old righty has been very good overall, however, posting a 6-1 record in nine starts, with a 2.33 ERA and a 51-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 46 1/3 frames.

Weaver may be Cards’ new top arm

Rosenbaum discusses Luke Weaver’s potential

On 30 Clubs in 30 Days, MLB Pipeline’s Mike Rosenbaum discusses how Luke Weaver can be the Cardinals’ next top young arm

Staumont, meanwhile, will attempt to bounce back after allowing a combined 23 earned runs in 13 1/3 innings across his last three starts. He yielded seven earned runs in his June 6 start before giving up eight earned runs in consecutive outings. The 23-year-old right-hander’s season ERA has spiked to 6.21 from 3.88 in that span, though he continues to miss plenty of bats, with 88 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings (11.9 K/9).

Top Prospects: Staumont, KC

Top Prospects: Josh Staumont, RHP, Royals

2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Josh Staumont’s fastball is difficult to hit and difficult to control, while his curve has power and depth

Thursday’s Top 100 prospect probables

No. 11 Michael Kopech (White Sox No. 2), Birmingham at Montgomery

No. 38 Reynaldo Lopez (White Sox No. 5), Charlotte at Durham (7:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

No. 55 Sean Reid-Foley (Blue Jays’ No. 2) vs. Marcos Molina (Mets’ No. 13), New Hampshire vs. Binghamton (7:05 p.m. ET on MiLB.TV)

No. 80 Stephen Gonsalves (Twins’ No. 2) vs. Keury Mella (Reds’ No. 18), Chattanooga vs. Pensacola (7:15 p.m. ET)

No. 92 Max Fried (Braves’ No. 8), Mississippi at Biloxi, Game 2 (TBD on MiLB.TV)

More top prospect probables

Joan Gregorio (Giants’ No. 8), Sacramento at Fresno (Triple-A)

Steven Brault (Pirates’ No. 8) vs. Sal Romano (Reds’ No. 9), Indianapolis at Louisville (Triple-A)

Sam Howard (Rockies’ No. 14), Albuquerque vs. El Paso (Triple-A)

Trevor Oaks (Dodgers’ No. 16), Oklahoma City vs. Nashville (Triple-A)

Ryan Merritt (Indians’ No. 22), Columbus vs. Toledo (Triple-A)

Tyler Alexander (Tigers’ No. 4) vs. Jesus Liranzo (Orioles’ No. 14), Erie vs. Bowie (Double-A)

Jordan Johnson (Giants’ No. 9), Richmond vs. Akron (Double-A)

Alex Young (D-backs’ No. 11), Jackson vs. Jacksonville (Double-A)

Yency Almonte (Rockies’ No. 12), Hartford at Altoona (Double-A)

Josh Sborz (Dodgers’ No. 15), Tulsa vs. NW Arkansas (Double-A)

Enyel De Los Santos (Padres’ No. 15), San Antonio vs. Midland (Double-A)

Jake Jewell (Angels’ No. 25), Mobile vs. Tennessee (Double-A)

Pedro Payano (Rangers’ No. 27), Frisco at Corpus Christi (Double-A)

Dane Dunning (White Sox No. 11), Winston-Salem vs. Buies Creek (Class A Advanced)

Lewis Thorpe (Twins’ No. 16), Fort Myers at Florida (Class A Advanced)

Ian Clarkin (Yankees’ No. 19), Tampa vs. Dunedin (Class A Advanced)

Justin Donatella (D-backs’ No. 26), Visalia vs. San Jose (Class A Advanced)

(Class A Advanced)

Trey Supak (Brewers’ No. 29), Carolina at Potomac (Class A Advanced)

Sixton Sanchez (Phillies’ No. 7) vs. Matthias Dietz (Orioles’ No. 12), Lakewood at Delmarva (Class A)

Juan Hillman (Indians’ No. 11), Lake County at Dayton (Class A)

Bernardo Flores (White Sox No. 19), Kannapolis at Columbia (Class A)

Melvin Adon (Giants’ No. 24), Augusta at Hickory (Class A)

A.J. Alexy (Dodgers’ No. 28), Great Lakes vs. South Bend (Class A)