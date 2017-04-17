Mullins makes Pipeline Team of the Week

The Dodgers and Cubs systems are off to good starts. Los Angeles has a trio of prospects on our first PTOW, while Chicago has two representatives.

C: Aramis Garcia, San Jose Giants (Class A Advanced)

Giants No. 15 prospect

8 G, .351/.400/.622, 11 R, 1 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 2 BB, 10 SO

Garcia had injury problems in 2016, but is trying to put them behind him back in San Jose. A seven-game hit streak to open the season (he went 0-for-3 to break it on Saturday) certainly doesn’t hurt, and he drove in 10 runs in a four-game span from April 8-11. He had 10 hits over those four games as well.

1B: Cody Bellinger, Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A)

Dodgers No. 1 prospect

10 G, .395/.465/.737, 9 R, 4 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 5 BB, 12 SO, 4 SB

It looks like Bellinger is starting off his first full season of Triple-A the way he finished things in 2016: red hot. The 21-year-old got hits in eight of his 10 games played since the start of the season, with five of them of the multi-hit variety. He hit his first home run of the season in game 3 on April 8, then added another two on the 13th and 16th. He has driven in runs in four straight games and has even gone 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts.

2B: Ian Happ, Iowa Cubs (Triple-A)

Cubs No. 2 prospect

11 G, .311/.367/.733, 11 R, 1 2B, 6 HR, 10 RBI, 4 BB, 6 SO

Happ currently leads the Minor Leagues with six home runs, continuing to swing the bat well after a strong showing in big league camp during Spring Training. The 2015 first-rounder had five two-hit games and went deep in six different contests.

Top prospects of the week

Happ and Candelario are top prospects of the week

MLBPipeline.com’s Jonathan Mayo talks about Cubs prospects Ian Happ and Jeimer Candelario, two of the top prospects of the week

3B: Jeimer Candelario, Iowa Cubs (Triple-A)

Cubs No. 4 prospect

11 G, .316/.409/.763, 7 R, 7 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 16 RBI, 6 BB, 15 SO

The Minor League leader in RBIs with 16, Candelario did most of his run-producing damage in three games, driving in five runs in each of the first two games of the season and then again on April 12. The corner infielder had 12 hits over his first 11 games; 11 of them were for extra bases.

SS: Brendon Davis, Great Lakes Loons (Class A)

Dodgers No. 27 prospect

9 G, .444/.595/.741, 6 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 8 BB, 9 SO, 1 SB

Not only did Davis pick up 12 hits over his first nine games, he also drew eight walks, leading to a Minor League-leading .595 on-base percentage to start the year. He leads the Midwest League in that category and batting average while standing second to teammate Carlos Rincon (more on him in a bit) in OPS. Davis had four multi-hit games and finished the week with a three-hit performance on Saturday.

OF: Cedric Mullins, Bowie Baysox (Double-A)

Orioles No. 19 prospect

10 G, .455/.489/.818, 15 R, 5 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 3 BB, 5 SO, 3 SB

Mullins started off the year with a four-hit game and hasn’t stopped, carrying a 10-game hitting streak into this week’s action. His 20 hits lead the Minors and his .818 slugging percentage is good for fourth. Mullins’ three homers came in his first five games and he had six multi-hit games over his first 10.

OF: Marcus Wilson, Kane County Cougars (Class A)

D-backs No. 21 prospect

10 G, .405/.511/.811, 11 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 8 BB, 5 SO, 2 SB

The toolsy Wilson continues to put things together, and if the start of his 2017 season is any indication, he could be poised for a breakout campaign. His four home runs surpassed his career total (3) heading into the season and he walked more than he struck out. He finished off last week with a bang: two home runs and six RBIs on Saturday.

OF: Carlos Rincon, Great Lakes Loons (Class A)

Dodgers No. 24 prospect

8 G, .367/.457/.900, 7 R, 1 2B, 5 HR, 11 RBI, 5 BB, 14 SO, 1 SB

Rincon teamed with Davis for a formidable duo in the Midwest League. The 19-year-old outfielder leads the Minors with his .900 slugging percentage and is tied for second with five homers. He had a two-homer, four-RBI game on April 12.

LHP: Foster Griffin, Wilimington Blue Rocks (Class A Advanced)

Royals No. 22 prospect

1-0, 0.82 ERA, 2 GS, 11 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO, 0.45 WHIP

Griffin had two solid starts in his return to the Carolina League. On April 7, the 21-year-old southpaw gave up one run on two hits over five innings, striking out eight. He followed that up on the 12th with six shutout frames, striking out a half dozen more. What’s more impressive is that he didn’t allow a single walk across both starts.

RHP: Dane Dunning, Kannapolis Intimidators (Class A)

White Sox No. 10 prospect

0-0, 0.64 ERA, 2 GS, 14 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 21 SO, 0.50 WHIP

The “other” guy in the Adam Eaton trade, Dunning certainly got off on the right foot with his new organization. The 2016 draftee gave up a run over six innings, striking out eight in his debut, then really turned it on in start No. 2, striking out 13 over eight shutout innings. Like Griffin, he also didn’t walk anyone and it’s easy to wonder how long it will be before the University of Florida product pitches his way out of the South Atlantic League.

RP: Tanner Rainey, Daytona Tortugas (Class A Adv)

Reds No. 28 prospect

0-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 G, 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 WHIP

It’s hard to imagine a reliever being more dominant than Rainey, who is returning to a bullpen role he once had in college after starting his pro career as a starter. Rainey made five perfect appearances out of Daytona’s bullpen, striking out at least two in all five outings. Rainey struck out 16 of the 21 batters he faced without walking anyone.

Rainey has an impressive week

Tanner Rainey is one of the week’s top prospects

MLBPipeline.com’s Jonathan Mayo talks about Tanner Rainey, the first reliever to make the prospect team of the week