Multi-agency Operation Nets 22 Arrests in Kent County

Twenty-two people in Kent County have been arrested after a multi-agency operation Monday in several communities in connection with ongoing criminal activity. Over $2400 in suspected drug proceeds was seized along with over 3 grams of crack cocaine. The arrests cleared 48 warrants, 42 misdemeanor arrest and 13 felony arrests – also 23 traffic citations were issued. Eleven people were jailed. The operation took place in multiple communities including; Alder Park, Pine Grove, Rodney Village, Meadowbrook Acres, Paris Villa and London Village.