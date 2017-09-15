Multiple motorcycle accidents, fatalities as Delmarva Bike Week begins

Its Delmarva Bike Week. Events are scheduled throughout the region, and drivers should be aware of the increased bikers on the road. On Thursday afternoon and evening alone there were at least 4 motorcycles involved in serious crashes across 3 counties, 2 of which proved to be fatal.

SOMERSET COUNTY: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Somerset County. They say around 2 PM Thursday afternoon a motorcycle was travelling behind 2 other vehicles on Maryland Route 413 near Westover. A Dodge Pickup truck was in the front of the group, and was in the process of taking a left turn, when the motorcyclist crossed the center line to pass the cars ahead of him. However, the motorcycle sped into the driver’s door of the pickup truck. The man, identified as Allan Robin of Crisfield, was seriously injured, eventually succumbing to those injuries. Police believe alcohol and drugs were not factors in the accident.

WICOMICO COUNTY: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving 2 motorcycles in Wicomico County. Last night shortly after 11:30 PM troopers from Salisbury were dispatched to Route 50 in between Salisbury and Pittsville after a report of a collision involving two motorcycles. They arrived on scene to find a paramedic treating the rider of one of the bikes for a severe leg injury. The rider of the other bike was deceased at the scene. Police say both riders are residents of Wicomico County. The investigation is still ongoing, and that a reconstruction is being completed do to the severity of the collision.

SUSSEX COUNTY: Around 4 PM between Georgetown and Millsboro a car and motorcycle crashed into each other. The accident snarled traffic on 113 as the accident was cleared. Both vehicle operators were awake after the incident, but one person was flown by helicopter to Christiana Medical Center.