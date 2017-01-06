Multiple People Dead In Fort Lauderdale Shooting: Reports

Multiple people have been shot and killed Friday at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to multiple reports. According to a tweet from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and CNN, a alleged gunman is being held in custody. CNN reported that at least nine people were injured, and at least four reported dead, in the shooting. The news comes amid heightened concerns about global terrorism and as the Dow Jones Industrial Average is attempting to crack a psychological milestone of 20,000. Hedge-fund investor Doug Kass of Seabreeze Partners Management, who had been en route to Los Angeles before the shooting, described to MarketWatch a scene of panic, with travelers waiting on the airport tarmac and huddled behind cars. He said there were reports of further shots and there was concern that there may be another shooter. A recent tweet from the Transportation Security Administration indicated that the airport had been closed.

