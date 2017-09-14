Muni bond Thursday update: 10-year yield increases

A look at the AP Municipal Bond Index for Thursday, Sept. 14:

BIGGEST MOVER: Nine-year bonds. Yield increased 7 basis points over the last week to 2.01 percent.

TWO-YEAR: Yield climbed 1 basis point to 0.95 percent. The two-year/10-year spread is 129 basis points, up from 126 basis points a week ago. The two-year/30-year spread is 188 basis points, up from 186 basis points a week ago.

10-YEAR: Yield rose 1 basis point to 2.24 percent, compared with 2.20 percent for a 10-year Treasury. The gap between 10-year municipal bonds and Treasurys has been narrowing over the last week. It was 14 basis points on Sept. 7. The 10-year/30-year spread for municipal bonds is 59 basis points.

30-YEAR: Yield climbed by 1 basis point to 2.83 percent, compared with 2.77 percent for a 30-year Treasury.

AP created this story using data from Municipal Bond Information Services and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Learn more about the AP Municipal Bond Index at http://mbis.com/

