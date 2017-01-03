Former pro wrestling superstar Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka had the murder case against him dropped by a Lehigh County (Pennsylvania) judge on Tuesday.

#Breaking: Judge dismisses murder charge against Jimmy #SuperflySnuka. Gag order also lifted. Story soon @lehighvalley — Sarah Cassi (@SarahCassi) January 3, 2017

Judge Kelly L. Banach made the decision after viewing medical records on the 73-year-old retired WWE wrestler and determining he was not competent to stand trial.

His attorney stated in December that Snuka has been in hospice care and had six months to live.

In 2015, Snuka was charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 1983 death of Nancy Argentino, his girlfriend at the time, after a grand jury determined the wrestler repeatedly assaulted Argentino in the former George Washington Motor Lodge in Whitehall Township and then left her in bed to die.

Last June, Judge Banach found Snuka incompetent to stand trial, agreeing with the defense attorney that he was mentally impaired to the point that he did not understand court proceedings and was unable to assist in his defense.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office says prosecutors are evaluating their options, the Associated Press reported.