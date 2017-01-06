33.4 F
Murder suspect in Texas Walmart beating in custody

Michael Brandon Jemison.  (Tomball Police)

Tomball, Texas, police say 29-year-old Michael Brandon Jemison was taken into custody without incident around Wednesday in Waller County in connection with a deadly beating at a Walmart..

Jemison has been charged with murder. Jemison allegedly struck a man in the head at the Walmart, and that man later died at the hospital.

Police say the victim, Justin Jones, was with a friend inside the Walmart on Monday around 1 a.m. when he at some point engaged in conversation with the suspect. The suspect then struck Jones, knocking him to the floor unconscious. The suspect left the store and Jones was taken to Memorial Herman Hospital in the Woodlands where he was pronounced dead Monday at 3.56 p.m.

Investigators determined from acquaintances and witnesses that Jones and Jamison knew each other and had an on-going dispute for some time.

