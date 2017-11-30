Murdered Baltimore cop was duped into finding planted drugs, authorities say

A murdered Baltimore police detective was tricked into finding heroin planted by an indicted member of a now-disbanded unit during a 2010 arrest, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis identified the betrayed officer — dubbed “Officer No. 1” in the indictment — as Detective Sean Suiter, who was fatally shot in the head with his own gun Nov. 15 while probing a triple homicide in a troubled West Baltimore neighborhood.

Davis told reporters that Suiter was “set up” by indicted former officer Wayne Earl Jenkins to discover narcotics planted by Jenkins. He added Suiter was “not involved in any way, shape or form” in the deception.

Speaking of Jenkins, Davis said: “This guy was able to operate with impunity on this police department for far too long.”

Jenkins, a former Baltimore police sergeant who is one of the indicted members of Baltimore’s disbanded Gun Trace Task Force, is one of eight Baltimore law enforcers being investigated by a federal grand jury.

The elite unit was tasked with getting illegal guns off the streets of Baltimore, but federal prosecutors say they used their position to threaten the innocent, detain people on false pretenses, steal their money, fake police reports, lie to investigators, and defraud their department.

The 2010 arrest followed a high-speed chase that resulted in the death of an elderly man. Jenkins was the driver of an unmarked police car and Suiter, then an officer, was his passenger. The man who was arrested, Umar Burley, was convicted and sentenced to 15 years as a result of the 2010 arrest.

The Baltimore Sun reported that prosecutors filed a motion Thursday to vacate Burley’s conviction and that of another man who was with him. According to the paper, Burley’s case was reactivated in August and he has since been released.

According to the indictment, Jenkins told a third officer he was going to send Suiter to search a suspect’s car because he was “clueless” that drugs had already been planted.

Suiter’s Wednesday funeral drew thousands of mourners, including numerous law enforcement officials. Mayor Catherine Pugh said his unsolved killing “leaves a stain on our city,” while Gov. Larry Hogan said the detective “lived and died a hero.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.