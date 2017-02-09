Murphy-led Minnesota outlasts Iowa 101-89 in 2OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Jordan Murphy scored a career-high 25 points with 19 rebounds, Nate Mason had 25 points and seven assists and Minnesota outlasted Iowa 101-89 in double overtime on Wednesday night.

Playing an extra period for the fourth time in Big Ten play this season, the Gophers (17-7, 5-6) stopped a three-game winning streak for the Hawkeyes (14-11, 6-6) with a season-high 14 blocked shots and a tireless effort down the stretch.

Peter Jok had 26 of his 28 points after halftime for Iowa, which stormed back from a 14-point deficit early in the second half. Isaiah Moss added 19 points.

Akeem Springs scored 17 points for Minnesota, which hit the 100-point mark for the first time since Dec. 27, 2014, against UNC Wilmington.

