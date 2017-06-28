Murray State University explosion: 1 person injured after gas leak reported at residence hall

At least one person was injured in an explosion Wednesday at a residence hall at a college in southwest Kentucky that an official said was caused by a gas leak.

Murray State University, located in Murray, said on the school’s official Twitter page the explosion happened at Richmond Hall.

“There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area,” the university tweeted.

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told WPSD-TV the explosion was the result of a gas leak at Richmond Hall.

A spokeswoman with Murray Calloway County Hospital said the facility is treating one person who was injured in the explosion who is in stable condition.

Images posted on social media showed a large amount of debris across an open area next to the building.

The residence hall has four floors and houses approximately 268 residents, according to the school website. It was unclear how many people may have been inside the building at the time of the blast.

The explosion was felt by several people off campus, according to WPSD-TV.

The university is located about 120 northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

