Murray State University explosion: 2 hurt after gas leak sparks blast at residence hall

Two people were hurt in an explosion Wednesday at a residence hall at a college in southwest Kentucky that an official said was caused by a gas leak.

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Clay Call told WDRB-TV two people were hurt. One was treated for minor injuries at the scene and the other, a university employee, was taken to the local hospital for treatment, according to Call.

Call said a natural gas leak caused the explosion.

Murray State University, located in Murray, said on the school’s official Twitter page the explosion happened at Richmond Hall.

“There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area,” the university tweeted.

Images posted on social media showed a large amount of debris across an open area next to the building.

The residence hall has four floors and houses approximately 268 residents, according to the school website.

The Governor’s Scholar Program, through which hundreds of students stay at Murray State every summer, according to WDRB-TV, tweeted that all its members are safe and accounted for.

A witness on the scene told WDRB the explosion sent debris into a nearby parking lot, and caused minor damage to nearby buildings.

The university is located about 120 northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

