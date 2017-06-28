Murray State University explosion: At least 1 hurt in blast at residence hall

At least one person was hurt in an explosion at a residence hall at a college in southwest Kentucky Wednesday that officials believe was caused by a gas leak.

Murray State University said in a Facebook post the blast happened around 4:53 p.m. in New Richmond Hall, and is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

At this time, one injured has been reported, according to Kentucky State Police. The injured man was transported by ground ambulance to Murray-Calloway County Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Individuals are being asked by the school to stay out of the affected area until emergency officials have given the all clear.

Images posted on social media showed a large amount of debris across an open area next to the building.

The residence hall has four floors and houses approximately 268 residents, according to the school website.

The Governor’s Scholar Program, through which hundreds of students stay at Murray State every summer, according to WDRB-TV, tweeted that all its members are safe and accounted for.

A witness on the scene told WDRB the explosion sent debris into a nearby parking lot, and caused minor damage to nearby buildings.

The university is located about 120 northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

