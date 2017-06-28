Murray State University explosion: Blast reported at residence hall

Officials responded Wednesday to an explosion at a residence hall at a college in southwest Kentucky.

Murray State University, located in Murray, said on the school’s official Twitter page the explosion happened at Richmond Hall.

“There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area,” the university tweeted.

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told WPSD-TV there was a gas leak reported at Richmond Hall.

Officials have not said if any injuries were reported.

Images posted on social media showed a large amount of debris across an open area next to the building.

The residence hall has four floors and houses approximately 268 residents, according to the school website. It was unclear how many people may have been inside the building at the time of the blast.

The explosion was felt by several people off campus, according to WPSD-TV.

The university is located about 120 northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.