Musician sees color for first time with special glasses

This is the precious moment a 22-year-old sees in color for the first time in his life – and is stunned when he can identify the colors of the rainbow.

Guitarist Westen Weiss was born color blind so his band members decided to buy him some special glasses with color correcting lenses as a surprise.

The other musicians in his band, LA indie rock five-piece The Wrecks, wanted him to experience the bright lights of being on stage.

Heartwarming footage shows Westen’s look of shock as he is handed the Enchroma goggles by lead singer Nick Anderson, 22.

3 SIBLINGS WITH RARE GENETIC DISORDER DIE IN SAME WEEKEND

His pals then appear with an array of balloons in colors he couldn’t properly see before – red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple.

“It’s so much more vivid!” he said after putting the glasses on. “The table is, like, so different.”

The grinning rocker then correctly identifies the color of each balloon before being overcome with emotion and hugging his friends.

Footage posted on the band’s Facebook page has racked up more than 16,000 views.

“I had no idea what to expect but it was amazing when I first put them on,” Weiss, of New York, said. “It was a little overwhelming. Everything was so much more vibrant.”

“I never knew what it was like to not be colorblind and this gave me a look into that – the ability to see what ‘normal’ people see,” he said. “The best way of describing what my vision is usually like is that it’s like living with the saturation down. It was the cutest gift I’ve ever been given. It genuinely gave me an opportunity to see something I never would have seen otherwise.”

WOMAN LOSES BOTH HANDS, LEGS AFTER SEPSIS BATTLE

The band are touring this fall and Weiss – who currently wears the glasses for driving and sporadically to enjoy the vivid colors – plans to don them on stage.

“It blows our minds, especially when we are playing concerts every night and the colors look amazing and everything is crazy,” Anderson said. “He can’t experience that.”

“I was a little nervous that the glasses wouldn’t do anything but fortunately they worked,” Anderson said. “It was heartwarming for us to be a part of it.”

One in 12 men and one in 200 women are believed to be colorblind – around 300 million people worldwide.

Enchroma glasses don’t fix color blindness but enhance the vibrancy and saturation of certain colors and work for four out of five red-green colorblind people.

They contain special optical filters that remove small slices of light to give users a more accurate ratio of light entering the photopigments in the eye.