Sanctuary Cities Promise to Make 1 Million Immigrants Citizens in 2017

Dr. Qanta Ahmed said that progressive Muslim activist Linda Sarsour’s call for a “jihad” against the Trump administration is a play from the “Muslim Brotherhood playbook.”

“This is classic Islamist tactics right out of the Muslim Brotherhood playbook,” the author and physician said.

Weird that right-wingers smearing @lsarsour‘s speech seem to be leaving out the bit where she says she’s talking about truth, not violence. pic.twitter.com/j4li3C9CME — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 6, 2017

Sarsour, a leader of January’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C. was named a “Champion of Change” by the Obama administration in 2012. Known for her strong language against the current White House, she appeared at the Islamic Society of North America’s annual convention and appeared to call for a “jihad” against Trump.

“I hope, that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad, that we are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad in the Middle East or the other side of the world, but here in these United States of America, where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reining in the White House,” Sarsour told her Muslim-majority audience.

Alt-right who relies on google for translation is trying to instill fear in the hearts of Muslims. We will be unapologetic about who we are. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 7, 2017

This is very clear. The alt-right wants to get rid of me by any means necessary. That’s their plan. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) July 7, 2017

WATCH: Tucker Clashes on White House Leaks With Fmr Homeland Security Consultant

“In this climate, ‘jihad’ could be construed by a fanatic as a call to arms to act against our president,” Ahmed warned.

Liberals’ claim that Sarsour’s right to discuss Islam as a religion is being denigrated is false, the Muslim British author said.

“We are called by the Koran to join and unite society, not fragment it,” and Sarsour is denying Muslims this duty, she observed.

The Muslim Brotherhood wants Muslims to feel “vicitmized” and “persecute,” and Sarsour, a “political totalitarian ideologue” is promoting just that, the author concluded.

Sanctuary Cities Promise to Make 1 Million Immigrants Citizens in 2017

Putin: TV Trump Very Different From Real Trump

‘Ask the President:’ Nikki Haley on Penalties for Russian Election Meddling