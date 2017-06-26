Myanmar army holds reporters who covered rebel drug burning

Myanmar’s military has detained seven people, including three journalists, who observed the destruction of illegal drugs by an ethnic rebel group fighting the government.

The office of the military commander-in-chief said the seven men in two cars were stopped by government soldiers in northern Shan state on Monday and were found to have attended a drug burning organized by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army.

It said two of the journalists were from the Democratic Voice of Burma and the other from The Irrawaddy, both multi-format news services. It did not identify the four other people.

The country’s Unlawful Association Act provides for up to three years’ imprisonment for people found to have abetted groups designated illegal, such as the Ta’ang rebels.