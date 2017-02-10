Myles Garrett Asks Dallas Cowboys to Trade Up to No. 1, Draft Him (Video)

All signs point to Myles Garrett being selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, but he’d prefer the Dallas Cowboys trade up to pick him.

The Dallas Cowboys own the 28th selection in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. That’s what a 13-3 season and winning the NFC East earns a team come draft time. It also stands in stark contrast to the 2016 draft when Dallas was selecting at No. 4 following a Tony Romo injury leading to Brandon Weeden and Kellen Moore playing significant snaps.

Texas A&M edge defender Myles Garrett is most likely going to be the No. 1 overall pick. Yes, there is a vast discrepancy between the Nos. 1 and 28 picks when it comes to the draft. However, trades happen all the time in the draft, even if they rarely (or never) entail that type of leap up. That’s not going to stop Garrett from asking Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to try and make that jump, though.

On Friday, the No. 1 rated prospect released a video that featured Garrett sitting at a table with a special message for Jones. The thesis was simple: Do whatever it takes to trade with the Browns, move up to the first pick and draft me:

To be clear, it’s not hard to imagine how something like this would come about jokingly. Garrett resides in Arlington, which we know as he said that’s where he’ll be watching the draft from rather than attending. Therefore, it stands to reason that the young prospect would be a Cowboys fan with ties to the area.

With that said, it’s hard not to live in a pipe-dream and think of how incredible that trade would be. Not only would it be groundbreaking for jumping basically the first round, but also in making the Cowboys viable contenders. Their biggest need—or one of them—this offseason is to add to their pass rush. Garrett would do that and more. So while it’s likely not going to come close to happening, Dallas fans can dare to dream.

