Myles Garrett begs the Dallas Cowboys to trade up for him

Projected number one overall pick Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett begs the Dallas Cowboys’ brass to trade up in the upcoming NFL Draft to select him.

For many young men entering the NFL Draft, it would be a dream come true to play for America’s Team. And every offseason, there seems to be a few prospects that make it clear the want to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

Sometimes those dreams come true. Often times, they don’t. In the case of Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott, who expressed his desire to come to Dallas around this same time last year, wearing the legendary Star on his helmet as a pro became a reality. For the case of Nebraska running back Melvin Gordon the previous year, no such luck.

But when the top overall prospect in his class makes a personal plea doing everything but getting on his knees asking the Cowboys to trade up to take him with the first pick in the upcoming draft, it’s worth sitting up and taking notice.

“I’m speaking to you Jerry [Jones]. Mr. [Jason] Garrett. Make it happen,” Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett pleaded during a video via ESPN.com. “Dak Prescott is leading our team right now. I need you to take Tony Romo, take a couple picks and give them to Cleveland so you can pick me up. Please. I’d love to play in Dallas. Just make it happen.”

The Cleveland Browns possess the top overall selection in the upcoming draft after finishing last season with an atrocious 1-15 record. They would likely love to trade down from the top spot for more picks as they certainly have many needs to fill on their roster.

But what would it take for the Cowboys to move up to that number one spot? Dallas currently owns the 28th overall selection in the first round.

Last year, the L.A. Rams traded a whopping six picks to the Tennessee Titans to move up from the 15th overall spot to number one. The Titans received two first rounders, two second rounders and two third rounders from the Rams. Los Angeles got Cal quarterback Jared Goff, a fourth and sixth round selection in-exchange.

And that was just to move up 14 spots! Dallas would have to jump a total 27 selections to likely nab Garrett! It’s a monumental ask from a franchise that highly covets their draft selections. But the Arlington native is expected to be beastly.

CBS Draft expert and co-host of DallasCowboys.com’s Draft Show Dane Brugler compares the 6-foot-5, 262 pound prospect to a much longer DeMarcus Ware with more growth potential. That’s high praise as Ware is currently the Cowboys all-time sack leader with 117.0, which he racked during his nine-year run in Dallas. Brugler believes Garrett could become an all-time great.

In his three seasons at Texas A&M, Garrett recorded 141 total tackles, 47.0 tackles for a loss, seven forced fumbles and 31.0 sacks. With pass rush being the Dallas Cowboys biggest need, I’m sure the entire organization would love to add the top overall prospect in the draft to their questionable defensive line. Unfortunately, the price tag to do so is likely much too high.

