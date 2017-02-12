Projected No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett created quite a stir on Friday when a video made the rounds that showed him pleading to Jerry Jones to trade up and draft him with the first pick. The former Texas A&M Aggie asked the Cowboys owner to make the jump from 28 to 1 so that he could stay in Texas, but that trade is easier said than done.

Regardless of how outlandish and unrealistic his request was, fans still took it to heart. And as a result, Garrett had to clear up that he wasn’t taking a shot at the Browns.

“That was something my friends have been talking about and joking about, so I thought it would be funny to put that in the video, because the video wasn’t supposed to be serious,” Garrett said, via ESPN.

Garrett said he was “definitely” taken back by the national attention it received, and by the way everyone took his request so seriously. He explained that the video was shot in early December and that he was asked to “have fun” and make a statement to the coach or owner of his favorite team.

He’s made it clear in the past that he’s a Cowboys fan, considering he grew up in Texas, so his declaration should come as no surprise.

Despite wanting to stay in Texas as a pro, Garrett doesn’t mind heading up north to Cleveland where it’ll be significantly colder and (probably) less successful. He cleared up his comments from the video where he said “I’d like to not go anywhere cold.”

“But I want to go No. 1. Whoever that is, if that’s Cleveland, I have no problem going up there and playing with them,” Garrett said. “I’m going to love whatever team and organization that I’m a part of.

“Cleveland, Chicago, San Francisco, whoever has No. 1 at the end of the day, that’s where I’m trying to go.”

Garrett concluded his explanation by saying “take a joke, people,” ensuring everyone that he was kidding about the whole premise. Even if he wasn’t, the Cowboys probably don’t even have enough firepower – Tony Romo included – to trade up to No. 1 and keep Garrett in Texas.