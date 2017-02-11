Myles Garrett wants Dallas Cowboys to pull off draft night blockbuster

Texas A&M star and projected number one overall pick Myles Garrett has made an official plea for the Dallas Cowboys to pull off a big trade…

This is pretty hilarious. No one, including Garrett wants to be part of the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland is about to have Garrett be the foundation of a rebuild, and of course as a young player, it’s hard to accept the fact that you are going into a losing environment from day one.

That being said, this video could turn out to be good for a number of reasons. The Browns could obviously choose to just ignore it and take Garrett at the top overall spot anyway, which seems more than likely to happen. However, after seeing this, they may opt for someone who is more up to the task of being the franchise’s new cornerstone piece.

It’s a little shocking that Garrett was willing to publicly say these things. To implore for a trade, even involving Tony Romo, to the Cowboys and face the public repercussions is pretty bold, if you want to call it that. There’s nothing wrong with Garrett’s desire to play in Dallas. In fact, I’m sure the Cowboys would love to be able to pull off such a trade if they could, but it’s basically out of the question.

The Cowboys would have to give up first round picks for the foreseeable future in order to move from where they are at the end of the first round up to the top overall slot. Garrett obviously hadn’t really taken that into consideration, or he values Tony Romo much more highly than he ought.

Cleveland has to be at least a little upset over this. After all, this could be a player that you’re banking on as someone who will key the resurgence of an entire franchise. Garrett is going to be expected — wherever he goes — to be an impact player from day one. For him to express a desire already to be in another NFL city before he even gets there has got to feel pretty terrible.

Of course, if the Cowboys could pull this move off, it would solve arguably their greatest current weakness. That doesn’t mean the Browns are going to be willing to oblige Garrett’s request, or any offer the Cowboys make.

But they could now look to sell the pick to the highest bidder, and find players who are ready to take on the tall task of rebuilding the Browns.

