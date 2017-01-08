Myles Turner is Proudly Gobbling Up Rebounds for the Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner has the whole package for a 20-year old big man, and that includes rebounding the basketball.

Myles Turner is starting the new year off right by playing dominant basketball. The 20-year old is averaging 19.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game so far during 2017. The big fella is also shooting 54.7% from the field and 83.3% from three-point land as well.

The rebounds are very impressive. Turner has recorded a double-double in three of his last four games, and last night’s double-double vs the New York Knicks marked his seventh of the season.

Rebounding is something Turner knew he had to improve upon, so he’s taking pride in cleaning the glass. After grabbing 15 rebounds in Thursday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets, Turner stressed that point in his post-game interview.

Over his last 10 games, Turner is averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. As the starting center, he has to go up against some of the strongest big men in the NBA. Guys like Dwight Howard, Andre Drummond, Hassan Whiteside, etc. That’s tough for Myles, because he’s not nearly as strong as those guys just yet. The fact that he’s still pulling in rebounds despite that disadvantage is quite impressive.

Myles Turner is definitely making a case to take home the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year Award. He’s improved his scoring average by 5.5 points, rebounding by 2.1 boards, blocks by one swat, and three-point percentage by a whole 20.0%.

The Indiana Pacers have got to be thrilled with that they’re getting from Myles Turner. He’s still just 20-years old. This kid has some serious upside.

He’s already a match-up nightmare for big men who like to stay in the paint, and he’s only going to become more of a headache for those bigs. Monta Ellis “gave it all” to Myles Turner.

