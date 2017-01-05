MyPillow founder responds to BBB's rating drop

MyPillow, a Minnesota-based pillow company, had its accreditation revoked by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after complaints from consumers who cited deceptive advertising.

“Among other issues, BBB has attempted to persuade MyPillow to discontinue their ‘buy one get one free’ (BOGO)/other discount offers without success,” Dana Badgerow, president and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota, said in a statement.

MyPillow, which employs about 1,500 people in the U.S., saw its BBB rating drop to an “F” following the consumer protection agency’s decision.

“They told me in August I’ve been running my ads too long, I should take away my specials to the people,” MyPillow founder Mike Lindell told the FOX Business Network. “I wouldn’t do it and they went from an A+ to an F.”

Lindell defended running his ads, saying he wants what is best for consumers.

“I wanted people to get a good deal for Christmas. I’m not going to tell my customers and all the media that I’m going to pull my ads because of their regulations,” he said.

A passionate supporter of President-elect Trump, Lindell said the rating drop came after he first met the then GOP presidential nominee.

“We had a meeting in August and he’s going to be the greatest president this country has ever seen,” Lindell said. “I believe that with all my passion and I put everything behind him. I made that public in Minnesota and I actually spoke at the rally he did there.”