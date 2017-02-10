N.C. A&T seeks to continue winning ways

(STATS) – North Carolina A&T has posted three straight outstanding seasons, but the MEAC power faces a new challenge in its 11-game 2017 schedule which was announced Friday.

The Aggies no longer have All-America running back Tarik Cohen, the three-time All-MEAC offensive player of the year, leading the way.

Highlighting their 2017 schedule is a Sept. 16 visit to Conference USA member Charlotte and five home games at Aggie Stadium – against Division II program Mars Hill (Sept. 9) and MEAC opponents Delaware State (Oct. 7, Homecoming), Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 21), Savannah State (Nov. 11) and North Carolina Central (Nov. 18).

Over the last three seasons, coach Rod Broadway’s Aggies have won 28 games, two MEAC titles and the 2015 Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl. Last season, they beat an FBS opponent (Kent State) for the first time and qualified for the FCS playoffs for the first time in 13 years.

2017 North Carolina A&T Schedule

Sept. 2, at Gardner-Webb

Sept. 9, Mars Hill

Sept. 16, at Charlotte

Sept. 23, at Morgan State*

Sept. 30, at South Carolina State*

Oct. 7, Delaware State* (Homecoming)

Oct. 14, at Florida A&M*

Oct. 21, Bethune-Cookman*

Nov. 4, at Norfolk State*

Nov. 11, Savannah State*

Nov. 18, North Carolina Central*

* – MEAC game