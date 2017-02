The NAACP has issued a response to the hostage situation in Smyrna this week. The group offered its condolences to Steven Floyd’s family and expressed interest in working with prisons to resolve persistent issues. The NAACP called for safety of DOC staff and an address of inmate humanitarian and mental health concerns based on reports of overcrowding and understaffing. They are advocating smarter, result-based criminal justice policies to keep the communities safe.