Najee Harris may be the highest rated recruit that Alabama has ever signed.

Najee Harris isn’t just a five star recruit, he’s a very very very highly ranked five star recruit. In fact, Najee is so highly rated that he may be the highest ranked recruit ever.

Now let’s get a couple of things straight first, ranking recruits wasn’t always done, so you can’t compare Najee’s stars to Joe Namath or anything. Also, Najee’s ranked higher than anyone according to 247, not everyone in the recruit ranking game. Finally we need to remember that a ranking doesn’t really mean anything after a recruit signs. Some highly ranked recruits end up being superstars, and some end up being a bust.

All those caveats aside though, Najee Harris is a huge get for Alabama. This is a recruit ranked higher than Julio Jones was, he has all the makings of a star. Alabama’s stable of running backs for next year is going to be loaded with talent and ready to do big things. Especially since we know Bo Scarbrough will be back for another year with the Tide.

If you’re a fan of a team facing the Tide in 2017 you can’t be happy to see Najee added to the roster. The rich of college football are indeed getting richer. This might be why Michigan fans lost their minds and melted down about Najee picking Alabama.

We’re excited to see Najee Harris is headed to Alabama, but we will have to wait and see how it all turns out. There’s no doubt though that Najee has the talent and tools to become the next great Alabama running back.

What do you think? Do you think Najee will do big things at Bama? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

More from Bama Hammer

This article originally appeared on