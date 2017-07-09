Naked man, painted gold and on drugs, arrested after strolling through Walmart

An Arizona man naked and on drugs has been arrested wandering near a Walmart store in Tempe.

Robert Kanoff, 49, was taken in by local authorities just before 11 p.m on July 4 after receiving a call about a man donning nothing but shoes, having been dropped off by two people who “thought it would be funny for him to be naked,” a police spokesperson from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Kanoff, who admitted to having taken drugs earlier and walking through Walmart, was reportedly charged with indecent exposure, public sexual indecency and possession of dangerous drugs. Court records show that just a week earlier the suspect had completed a court-mandated drug program after being arrested in January 2016 for drug possession.

He appears no longer to be in custody.

