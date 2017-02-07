A day after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was grilled by Meet The Press host Chuck Todd on whether her party’s leadership was out of touch with the current political climate, the nearly three-decade veteran of Congress mistakenly referred to President Donald Trump as “President Bush.”

“While its only been a couple of weeks since the inauguration, we’ve seen nothing that I can work with President Bush on,” said Pelosi during a Monday press conference.

It appears that members standing behind Pelosi noticed the mistake but chose not to correct or interrupt her. It remains unclear, however, exactly which “President Bush” the minority leader was referring to.

