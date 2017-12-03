As packages arrive at the front door of homes across the nation this holiday season, a nanny in Washington showed some prospective thieves on Tuesday they picked the wrong home to try to steal from.

Kate Anderson told Q13 FOX she was taking care of a 1-year-old baby at a home in Everett when she spotted a woman picking up a package from the front door and ran after her.

“It was very intense,” she said.

The entire incident was captured on a Ring surveillance camera at the house, which shows the moment a car rolls up to the house and a woman gets out, grabs the package and runs to the vehicle.

Just as the woman throws the package in the car and tries to get into the slowly-moving car, the driver tries to speed away, causing the thief to tumble out into the road.

That’s when Anderson is seen running into the frame and confronting the woman.

“I continued to run and like ‘Hey, you’re not a nice person! I see you, and you’re stealing from me and when [she] was on the ground, I kind of kept her there,” she told Q13 FOX.

Anderson said the woman tried to tell her she wasn’t stealing, but she didn’t believe the suspect’s story and held her outside the home’s garage until police arrived to arrest her.

“If someone is doing something wrong, I’m not afraid to put them in check,” said Anderson.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO the suspect, Rhieanna Schindler, had outstanding warrants for drug possession and theft, and has been arrested more than 20 times since 2010.

The homeowner, a friend of Anderson, said her husband installed the camera a few weeks ago but never expected to catch any potential criminals. Anderson’s last day at the home was Friday, but Tanya Smith said she may need to bring her back for another duty.

“Maybe we’ll just have to keep Kate as our bouncer — keeping our packages and belongings safe all the time,” she told Q13 FOX.