NASA nixes alien rumor

Last week a YouTube video purportedly posted by hacker collective Anonymous said that NASA was set to announce the discovery of intelligent alien life.

However, that’s untrue!

“While we’re excited about the latest findings from NASA’s Kepler space observatory, there’s no pending announcement regarding extraterrestrial life. For years NASA has expressed interest in searching for signs of life beyond Earth. We have a number of science missions that are moving forward with the goal of seeking signs of past and present life on Mars and ocean worlds in the outer solar system. While we do not yet have answers, we will continue to work to address the fundamental question, ‘are we alone?’” said Laurie Cantillo, NASA Lead Communications Specialist, in a statement emailed to Fox News.

Ten new planets outside earth’s solar system that are likely the right size and temperature to potentially support life on them recently had been found by the Kepler space observatory, NASA’s planet-hunting telescope.

The 10 planets are among 219 new planets announced by NASA last Monday.

The latest research is based on observations made by Kepler during the first four years of its primary mission.

Anonymous centered their video also on comments made by Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator, NASA Science Mission Directorate, at a recent congressional hearing of the committee on Advances in the Search for Life on April 26.

“Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life, we are on the verge of making one of the most profound, unprecedented, discoveries in history,” Zurbuchen said.

“With all of this activity related to the search for life, in so many different areas, we are on the verge of one of the most profound discoveries, ever,” he added. “And as we know from experience, NASA’s scientific discoveries of today continually drive impactful research for tomorrow that goes far beyond the initial observations.”