NASCAR 2017 Camping World Truck Series schedule

It’s February and that means NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series will be here shortly. Find out when the 2017 season kicks off from Daytona International Speedway.

While it doesn’t always get the attention of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series or the XFINITY Series, the Camping World Truck Series provides another avenue for drivers. It allows them to hone their skills and brand as a stepping stone to the other two top NASCAR circuits. At the same time, the strategy is slightly different due to the drivers driving trucks that are aerodynamically different.

The 2017 Camping World Truck Series begins at Daytona International Speedway. It’s one of the rare weekends that all three NASCAR series race at the same track in a weekend. The truck races are shorter races as well but that doesn’t take away from the hard racing that’s evident every week.

This year’s Nextera Energy Resources 250 takes place on Friday, Feb. 24. The race will be featured under the lights as the green flag is waved at 7:30 p.m. ET. Daytona International Speedway’s track will be well used throughout the week between all the festivities. Friday’s truck race comes on the heels of the Can-Am Duels and before Saturday’s XFINITY Series and Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series races, respectively.

The truck series drivers only take part in one race in the season’s first three months. After a week off following back-to-back May races, the Camping World Truck Series features four races in June and three July races. Drivers get somewhat of a break with two races in August and October. September has four races including the Las Vegas 350 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Here’s a look at the entire 2017 Camping World Truck Series slate:

REGULAR SEASON

Fri. 2/24 – NextEra Energy Resources 250 – Daytona International Speedway

Sat. 3/4 – Active Pest Control 200 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sat. 4/1 – Alpha Energy Solutions 250 – Martinsville Speedway

Fri. 5/12 – Toyota Tundra 250 – Kansas Speedway

Fri. 5/19 – NC Education Lottery 200 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Fri. 6/2 – Dover 200 – Dover International Speedway

Fri. 6/9 – Rattlesnake 400 – Texas Motor Speedway

Sat. 6/17 – Drivin’ for Linemen 200 – Gateway Motorsports Park

Fri. 6/23 – American Ethanol 200 – Iowa Speedway

Thu. 7/6 – Kentucky 225 – Kentucky Speedway

Wed. 7/19 – Aspen Dental 150 – Eldora Speedway

Sat. 7/29 – Pocono Mountains 150 – Pocono Raceway

Sat. 8/12 – LTi Printing 200 – Michigan International Speedway

Wed. 8/16 – UNOH 200 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Sun. 9/3 – Chevrolet Silverado 250 – Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Fri. 9/15 – Chicago 225 – Chicagoland Speedway

CHASE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Round of 8

Sat. 9/23 – UNOH 175 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sat. 9/30 – Rhino Linings 350 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sat. 10/14 – fred’s 250 powered by Coca-Cola – Talladega Superspeedway

Round of 6

Sat. 10/28 – Alpha Energy Solutions 200 – Martinsville Speedway

Fri. 11/3 – Longhorn 350 – Texas Motor Speedway

Fri. 11/10 – Lucas Oil 150 – Phoenix International Raceway

Championship 4

Fri. 11/17 – Ford Ecoboost 200 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

