NASCAR 2017 XFINITY Series schedule

The 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season is almost here. Find out when the drivers will enter the cars for the first official race of the season below.

The NASCAR XFINITY Series 2017 season begins as usual at the Daytona International Speedway. This year’s first race of the season comes on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3:30 pm. This is the third season that XFINITY is the premier sponsor of the NASCAR’s second-tier circuit.

Like last year, Fox and NBC split the broadcasting duties this season. FOX airs the first half of racing while NBC will show the XFINITY Series during the second half. 2016 XFINITY Series champion Daniel Suárez was the first foreign-born driver win a NASCAR series championship.

With Carl Edwards retiring after the 2016 Sprint Cup Series season, Suárez will fill the void on the popular and highly successful Joe Gibbs Racing team of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It’s a well-deserved honor for Suárez but that means he most likely won’t race in as many XFINITY Series races as the previous season.

This will open the door for other XFINITY Series drivers to dominate the race track. Fans will get a first look at this when the XFINITY Series begins with the Powershares QQQ 300. This race kicks off five straight weeks of XFINITY Series races.

Here’s the complete 2017 slate of XFINITY races;

REGULAR SEASON

Sat. 2/25 – PowerShares QQQ 300 – Daytona International Speedway

Sat. 3/4 – Rinnai 250 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sat. 3/11 – Boyd Gaming 300 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sat. 3/18 – DC Solar 200 – Phoenix International Raceway

Sat. 3/25 – XFINITY 300 – Auto Club Speedway

Sat. 4/8 – Cowboy 300 – Texas Motor Speedway

Sat. 4/22 – Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Sat. 4/29 – ToyotaCare 250 – Richmond International Raceway

Sat. 5/6 – Sparks Energy 300 – Talladega Superspeedway

Sat. 5/27 – Hisense 300 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Sat. 6/3 – XFINITY 200 – Dover International Speedway

Sat. 6/10 – XFINITY 250 – Pocono Raceway

Sat. 6/17 – Menards 250 presented by Valvoline – Michigan International Speedway

Sat. 6/24 – American Ethanol E15 250 – Iowa Speedway

Fri. 6/30 – Subway Firecracker 250 – Daytona International Speedway

Fri. 7/7 – Alsco 300 – Kentucky Speedway

Sat. 7/15 – Lakes Region 200 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Sat. 7/22 – Lilly Diabetes 250 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sat. 7/29 – US Cellular 250 – Iowa Speedway

Sat. 8/5 – Zippo 200 – Watkins Glen International

Sat. 8/12 – Mid-Ohio 200 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Fri. 8/18 – Food City 300 – Bristol Motor Speedway

Sun. 8/27 – Road America 180 – Road America

Sat. 9/2 – VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 – Darlington Raceway

Fri. 9/8 – Virginia 529 College Savings 250 – Richmond International Raceway

Sat. 9/16 – Chicago 300 – Chicagoland Speedway

CHASE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Round of 12

Sat. 9/23 – VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 – Kentucky Speedway

Sat. 9/30 – Drive Sober 200 – Dover International Speedway

Fri. 10/6 – Drive for the Cure 300 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Round of 8

Sat. 10/21 – Kansas Lottery 300 – Kansas Speedway

Sat. 11/4 – O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge – Texas Motor Speedway

Sat. 11/11 – XFINITY 200 – Phoenix International Raceway

Championship 4

Sat. 11/18 – Ford EcoBoost 300 – Homestead-Miami Speedway

