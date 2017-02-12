NASCAR 2017 XFINITY Series schedule

The 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season is almost here. Find out when the drivers will enter the cars for the first official race of the season below.
The NASCAR XFINITY Series 2017 season begins as usual at the Daytona International Speedway. This year’s first race of the season comes on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3:30 pm. This is the third season that XFINITY is the premier sponsor of the NASCAR’s second-tier circuit.
Like last year, Fox and NBC split the broadcasting duties this season. FOX airs the first half of racing while NBC will show the XFINITY Series during the second half. 2016 XFINITY Series champion Daniel Suárez was the first foreign-born driver win a NASCAR series championship.
With Carl Edwards retiring after the 2016 Sprint Cup Series season, Suárez will fill the void on the popular and highly successful Joe Gibbs Racing team of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. It’s a well-deserved honor for Suárez but that means he most likely won’t race in as many XFINITY Series races as the previous season.
This will open the door for other XFINITY Series drivers to dominate the race track. Fans will get a first look at this when the XFINITY Series begins with the Powershares QQQ 300. This race kicks off five straight weeks of XFINITY Series races.
Here’s the complete 2017 slate of XFINITY races;
REGULAR SEASON
- Sat. 2/25 – PowerShares QQQ 300 – Daytona International Speedway
- Sat. 3/4 – Rinnai 250 – Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Sat. 3/11 – Boyd Gaming 300 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Sat. 3/18 – DC Solar 200 – Phoenix International Raceway
- Sat. 3/25 – XFINITY 300 – Auto Club Speedway
- Sat. 4/8 – Cowboy 300 – Texas Motor Speedway
- Sat. 4/22 – Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 – Bristol Motor Speedway
- Sat. 4/29 – ToyotaCare 250 – Richmond International Raceway
- Sat. 5/6 – Sparks Energy 300 – Talladega Superspeedway
- Sat. 5/27 – Hisense 300 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Sat. 6/3 – XFINITY 200 – Dover International Speedway
- Sat. 6/10 – XFINITY 250 – Pocono Raceway
- Sat. 6/17 – Menards 250 presented by Valvoline – Michigan International Speedway
- Sat. 6/24 – American Ethanol E15 250 – Iowa Speedway
- Fri. 6/30 – Subway Firecracker 250 – Daytona International Speedway
- Fri. 7/7 – Alsco 300 – Kentucky Speedway
- Sat. 7/15 – Lakes Region 200 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway
- Sat. 7/22 – Lilly Diabetes 250 – Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Sat. 7/29 – US Cellular 250 – Iowa Speedway
- Sat. 8/5 – Zippo 200 – Watkins Glen International
- Sat. 8/12 – Mid-Ohio 200 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
- Fri. 8/18 – Food City 300 – Bristol Motor Speedway
- Sun. 8/27 – Road America 180 – Road America
- Sat. 9/2 – VFW Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 – Darlington Raceway
- Fri. 9/8 – Virginia 529 College Savings 250 – Richmond International Raceway
- Sat. 9/16 – Chicago 300 – Chicagoland Speedway
CHASE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP
Round of 12
- Sat. 9/23 – VisitMyrtleBeach.com 300 – Kentucky Speedway
- Sat. 9/30 – Drive Sober 200 – Dover International Speedway
- Fri. 10/6 – Drive for the Cure 300 – Charlotte Motor Speedway
Round of 8
- Sat. 10/21 – Kansas Lottery 300 – Kansas Speedway
- Sat. 11/4 – O’Reilly Auto Parts Challenge – Texas Motor Speedway
- Sat. 11/11 – XFINITY 200 – Phoenix International Raceway
Championship 4
- Sat. 11/18 – Ford EcoBoost 300 – Homestead-Miami Speedway
