NASCAR: Drivers Blast Danica Patrick Via In-Car Radio [VIDEO]

At one point or another every NASCAR driver is going to draw the ire of other and get blasted over the in-car radio. Early on in Danica Patrick’s career, it happened more often than she might have liked.

Since her transition to NASCAR Danica Patrick has been a lightning rod for the media. Patrick draws positive and negative critique for everything that she does on and off of the track. Whether she deserves it or not and whether it’s fair or not, the majority of the press around her usually has a negative connotation.

Although the media and fans seem to have no issue giving their opinion of her, drivers tend to be a bit more politically correct. With the exception of Richard Petty a couple of seasons ago, NASCAR drivers tend to say all of the right things when questioned about Patrick instead of what they might actually think.

A couple of years ago, a NASCAR fan on YouTube put together the below video. The video contains a mix of drivers in-car radio communications from earlier in Patrick’s career. Since this time Patrick has become more used to NASCAR and a better driver overall. However, earlier in her career, she didn’t get much slack from the rest of the boys out there.

[embedded content]

Now in all fairness to Danica Patrick, a lot happens on the track in the heat of the moment. I am sure that you could easily go find audio of drivers bashing everyone at some point or another over their radios. That being said, a lot of the comments were more or less about her lack of ability or her perceived lack of ability. The drivers and spotters even go as far as poking fun at her relationship and acting astonished to hear she is on the lead lap.

Emotions can easily get the best of competitors while racing but in the case of Danica Patrick it might be more than just emotions. People will always judge how good of a racecar driver Patrick is on a variety of things. If anything, she should be judged on the facts and on the numbers, nothing else is needed.

