NASCAR Power Rankings: Top 25 drivers after wild finish at Michigan

Kyle Larson performed wonderfully down the stretch on restarts and held off the field on Sunday to win the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

His second win of the season moved him back into the points lead and added some much-needed playoff points. Martin Truex Jr. won both stages in the race and increased his playoff point total to 20.

Check out the updated power rankings as NASCAR heads to Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

