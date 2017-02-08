NASCAR will have traveling safety team in 2017

NASCAR will have a traveling safety team for all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races for 2017, thanks to a new partnership with American Medical Response, the nation’s largest emergency medical services provider.

AMR will provide a doctor and a paramedic, who will work with local teams at each track’s infield care center.

NASCAR’s previous medical standards will continue to remain in place. Infield Care Centers will continue to be staffed with experienced local emergency room physicians, maintaining the valuable connection with local medical facilities at every track.

The sanctioning body made the announcement Wednesday morning in a press briefing at the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, N.C.

“What this does for us is add another level of expertise,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer.

AMR will position state licensed doctors and paramedics in a chase vehicle along with two NASCAR Track Services team members and immediately respond to an on-track incident. The paramedic and doctor will provide an assessment at the scene.

FOXSports.com will have much more on this developing story.

