NASCAR star Brad Keselowski has married his longtime girlfriend Paige White.

Check out the wedding video with all the charming thoughts each has about the other.

Last night will live on forever, an amazing night w/my bride @PaigeKeselowski & our family/friends!https://t.co/UY2rcSMJwh 👨🏼‍⚖️👰🏼 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 11, 2017

This tweet might have tipped everyone to the nuptials.

Boys night out@johnwickmovie He’s really good with a gun! pic.twitter.com/sZl25Z3tXe — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) February 10, 2017

Keselowski, who turns 33 on Sunday, and his wife have one child together, Scarlett, who will turn 2 in May.

