Nashville mall shooting: Inmate killed after attacking officer

An inmate was shot and killed Wednesday after attacking a sheriff’s deputy at a Nashville mall.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Officer confirmed to FOX 17 Nashville the deputy was shot at the 100 Oaks Mall while transporting an inmate, and has been taken to an area hospital.

A crew member on the scene told FOX 17 Nashville the deputy was taking the inmate to a doctor’s appointment at the Vanderbilt Medical Center location at the mall when the inmate somehow broke free and shot the deputy.

“An officer was attacked. The inmate has been shot, and is now deceased,” Robertson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Martin told The Tennessean.

The deputy was reportedly shot in the arm and abdomen, and reported as conscious and “very responsive” during transport to a nearby hospital.

According to an alert from Vanderbilt, there is no longer an ongoing threat and they are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

The incident caused a massive response from police, which shut numerous roads in the area to make room for emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

Multiple entrances to the mall are closed, and traffic is backed up through the area.

