Nashville mall shooting: Inmate killed after getting weapon, opening fire at officer

A sheriff’s deputy was shot Wednesday while transporting an inmate at a Nashville mall who was later was shot dead.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Officer confirmed to FOX 17 Nashville the deputy was shot at the 100 Oaks Mall while transporting an inmate, and has been taken to an area hospital.

The incident took place on the third floor of the mall, near the Vanderbilt Health campus.

John Howser, a spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told The Tennessean an inmate managed to get ahold of a weapon and is believed to have shot at a law enforcement officer not affiliated with Vanderbilt University or Metro police.

According to an internal alert from Vanderbilt, there is no longer an ongoing threat and they are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

The incident caused a massive response from police, which shut numerous roads in the area to make room for emergency vehicles responding to the scene.

Multiple entrances to the mall are closed, and traffic is backed up through the area.

