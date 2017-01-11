45 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Natalie Portman says she was paid 3 times less than co-star Ashton...

Natalie Portman says she was paid 3 times less than co-star Ashton Kutcher

By FOX News -
32
In this Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, actor Ashton Kutcher, left, and actress Natalie Portman, from the film "No Strings Attached" pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In this Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, actor Ashton Kutcher, left, and actress Natalie Portman, from the film “No Strings Attached” pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif.  (AP)

Natalie Portman said in a new interview that her “No Strings Attached” co-star Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as her for the 2011 film.

Portman tells Marie Claire she knew about the pay difference at the time the film was being made, but wasn’t as miffed as she should have been. She tells the magazine, “we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.”

The 35-year-old says she doesn’t “think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities.” She says women need to “be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.”

Kutcher’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB