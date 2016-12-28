UFC lightweight contender Nate Diaz isn’t buying Dana White’s reasoning for not making a third fight between him and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

White said recently that he wasn’t interested in a trilogy fight between the two brash fighters because Diaz is a “massive guy” and McGregor is too “special” to be put through hard-fought wars like the one they had at UFC 202.

Diaz disagrees, however. The Stockton, CA native said in an Instagram post that he believes those are just excuses and maintains that McGregor never actually wanted to fight him and the UFC is finally giving him an “escape.”

“He never wanted to be in there with me in the first place he plotted a escape from the beginning and he still got worked the last fight.” Diaz wrote in the caption.

The video is a snippet from the UFC 202 pre-fight press conference, where McGregor’s late arrival prompted Diaz to walk off stage while cursing all of the Irishman’s team.

Diaz, who recently said he wanted $20 million for his next fight, has a couple options if he wants a third fight with McGregor. He can hold out and hope that fan demand makes the fight too lucrative for the UFC to miss out on or he can fight his way to a title with a couple big wins at 155-pounds.

Either way, it’s looking like he’ll have to force the UFC’s hand if he wants another shot at McGregor.