Alabama’s defense isn’t looking at the National Championship is a revenge game, this isn’t personal, it’s business.

Jonathan Allen isn’t a man who lets you put up 40 points and then forgets about it. How bad has Clemson’s ability to score in last year’s National Championship bothered Allen and Alabama’s defense? Allen says he still hasn’t watched last year’s game.

Jonathan Allen won a National Championship last year, and yet he’s still upset about how well Clemson did in the game. This is a real competitor. If you think he’s looking at the National Championship as a revenge game, you might be surprised.

But as you can see from Allen’s interview last year’s game isn’t a motivating factor. It’s obvious that Alabama’s defense is upset about how they performed in last year’s National Championship, but that doesn’t mean they are using that as motivation. Instead it sounds like Allen and the Alabama defense see this as a learning opportunity, not a motivating opportunity.

So as the ESPN storylines run throughout the day and you see the talking heads talking about Alabama’s defense being “embarrassed” or “angry” just know that this defense is taking this game the same way they have taken every game that comes before. This isn’t about redemption or revenge, this is about taking care of business and coming away with another National Championship.

There’s always a team talking about how much they want to beat Alabama, how hype they are, how much emotion they are going to play with; then there’s Alabama doing their job taking care of business and grinding on to another victory.

