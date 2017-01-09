National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.)

On January 9th, 2017, partnering organizations in support of law enforcement officers nationwide will promote National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.). In light of recent negativity directed toward law enforcement nationally, there is a need to show law enforcement officers that our citizens recognize the difficult and sometimes impossible career they have chosen, in public service to us all.

On January 9th of each year we will call our nation’s citizens to action in support of law enforcement. Those citizens who appreciate law enforcement and are discouraged about the negative attention being given to law enforcement are encouraged to take time on January 9, to show their support. Our citizens can show their support in a number of ways:

• Change your profile picture on social media to the .jpg image provided at www.facebook.com/nationalcops.

• Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.

• Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.

• Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.

• Ask children in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.

• Participate in Project Blue Light – Proudly display your blue light in support of law enforcement.

• Organize an event or a rally in support of your law enforcement officers.

• Advertise your support through local media outlets/billboards.

• Post the public service announcement supplied by C.O.P.S. to your organization’s webpage or social media pages.

Most importantly, if you see a police officer, thank a police officer.