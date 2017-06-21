National Selfie Day: Check out the best NASCAR selfies

For whatever reason, June 21st is National Selfie Day. So to celebrate, check out some of the best selfies that NASCAR drivers have taken recently.
Smile, Steve!
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and then-crew chief Steve Letarte take a photo after Earnhardt’s win at Pocono.
Old school selfie
Elliott Sadler takes a selfie with a Polaroid after winning the XFINITY Series race at Darlington Raceway. The Polaroid fit the throwback weekend at Darlington very well.
Great American Selfie
Joey Logano and wife Brittany take a selfie together after Logano’s Daytona 500 win.
Bro, I’m not ready!
Jimmie Johnson and his crew members take one of the most awkward selfies we’ve ever seen.
The next generation
Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Daniel Suárez take a selfie during a media tour in New York City. Nice touch with the bunny ears, Daniel.
Proud owner
Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes a selfie with Chase Elliott after the driver won the 2014 championship in what is now the XFINITY Series.
Check the sponsor
Jamie McMurray takes a selfie to show off that GearWrench is sponsoring his No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.
I’m No. 1
Joey Logano celebrates his Bank of America 500 win at Charlotte with a selfie in Victory Lane with the trophy.
We made the Chase, Chase!
Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson take a selfie together at Richmond as the two take their team photo for making the playoffs last year.
Cheesin’ hard, Ryan
Ryan Reed takes a selfie while celebrating his Daytona XFINITY Series win to start off the 2017 season.
Pose with the eagle
William Byron takes a selfie in Victory Lane after winning the NCWTS race at Pocono.
Team and trophy
Jimmie Johnson fits several of his team members and the Food City 500 trophy into the picture after his win at Bristol Motor Speedway this season.
