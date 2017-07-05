Nationals, Mets postponed in Washington due to rain (Jul 05, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) The series finale between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals has been postponed because of rain.

The start of Wednesday’s 7:05 p.m. game was delayed for 1 hour, 55 minutes before officials called it. No makeup date was immediately announced. New York’s last scheduled visit to Nationals Park this season is Aug. 25-27.

Washington won the first two games of the series and is 9-3 against the Mets this season. The Nationals have outscored New York 81-44 with seven games left between the NL East rivals.

Jacob deGrom (8-3, 3.55 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Mets against right-hander Tanner Roark (6-6, 5.27).

Washington (50-34) remains in first place in the division and begins a four-game series against Atlanta on Thursday. The Mets (38-45) have Thursday off before playing at St. Louis, where they have a three-game set with the Cardinals this weekend.

