Nationals starter Ross leaves game in fourth inning

WASHINGTON (AP) Washington Nationals starting pitcher Joe Ross left Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning with a possible injury.

After Ross got the first batter of the inning, Nick Markakis, to fly to left, pitching coach Mike Maddux came out to the mound and was soon joined by the team trainer. Manager Dusty Baker then came out and Ross was removed in favor of Matt Grace.

Ross, whose velocity appeared lower than his norm, allowed three runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings.

The Nationals do not generally provide injury updates during a game.

