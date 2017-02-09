Nats, Red Sox to play exhibition at Naval Academy on April 1

WASHINGTON (AP) The Washington Nationals will face the Boston Red Sox in an exhibition game at the U.S. Naval Academy on April 1.

Free tickets will be given to students at the academy and members of the Navy. Tickets are not available to the public.

The game will be televised by ESPN.

The Nationals announced on Thursday that they also will play exhibition games in Annapolis, Maryland, in 2018 and 2019. The opponents for those games at the Naval Academy’s baseball stadium have not been determined.

The team will host the Red Sox for another exhibition game on March 31 at Nationals Park.

Washington opens the regular season at home on April 3 against the Miami Marlins.

