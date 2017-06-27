Nats, Scherzer beat Cubs, Arrieta in Cy Young showdown (Jun 27, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) Max Scherzer allowed one run and two hits as the Washington Nationals knocked Chicago Cubs starter Jake Arrieta out in the fifth inning on the way to a 6-1 victory Tuesday night in a showdown of the past two NL Cy Young Award winners.

Scherzer (9-5) was dominant in his six innings of work, striking out six with no walks and retiring 16 of the final 17 batters he faced. The right-hander allowed an earned run in the first inning for the first time since April and his streak of 10-plus strikeout games ended at six, but he was in control almost all night.

Arrieta (7-6), on the other hand, struggled with his control as he issued a season-high six walks and allowed five earned runs, getting the hook two batters into the fifth inning. The 2014 Cy Young winner hadn’t walked more than three batters in a game this season.

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!