Bryce Harper stood with his hand against the right-field wall and hung his head. He paused there for a moment, stunned along with a sellout of 41,681 fans at Nationals Park. Meanwhile, Curtis Granderson ran the bases after his game-tying, two-run homer with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning off Matt Albers. It speaks to the resiliency of these Nationals that not even 20 minutes later, they would empty from the home dugout to celebrate a walk-off single from Ryan Raburn.