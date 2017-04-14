WASHINGTON — It will be hard for Stephen Strasburg to top the start he had to the 2016 season.

The right-hander from California won his first 13 decisions last season for the Washington Nationals, becoming one of the few pitchers in baseball history to pull that off.

Strasburg has a long way to go, but his first two starts this season have been solid. He will take the mound at home Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies and fellow right-hander Aaron Nola in the first of a three-game set.

It will be a matchup of former first-round draft picks, as Nola (1-0, 4.50 ERA) went No. 7 overall to the Phillies out of LSU in 2014 while Strasburg was chosen first overall out of San Diego State in 2009.

Strasburg (1-0, 3.21) allowed just six hits and two runs in seven innings on Opening Day as he won at home 4-2 over the Miami Marlins. He is 8-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 18 starts against the Phillies, and current Philadelphia hitters own an average of .210 against him.

Strasburg did not figure in the decision on Sunday in Philadelphia as the Nationals scored three runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game. The Phillies won 4-3 on a walk-off single by Cesar Hernandez.

Strasburg will be looking for a stronger defense behind him after Washington made seven errors in a three-game series against the Cardinals and have nine this year.

“Yeah, it always concerns me when you don’t catch it or throw it,” manager Dusty Baker said. “Because you’re giving away outs. You give away extra outs. We’ve just got to tighten our defense up. We’ve got to tighten our defense, and we’ve got to tighten our entire game up. That’s something that I address all the time.”

Strasburg went at least seven innings in his last five starts against Philadelphia, and he is 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA during that time.

He will have to contend with hot-hitting Maikel Franco, who hit a grand slam on Wednesday for the Phillies and also had a broken-bat single to lead off the ninth.

“The base hit in the ninth inning goes to show you he wasn’t trying to tie the game up with one swing of the bat,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin told reporters. “He was trying to get on base. That’s the kind of thing that is important to me. Little by little, he’s going to get there. That was a huge home run. It was also a huge base hit.”

Franco was 5-for-11 with two homers in the series against the Mets, who won all three games.

“Right now, everything is slowing down for me,” Franco told reporters.

Nola, 23, was 6-9 with a 4.78 ERA in 20 starts last year after he made his big league debut in 2015.

In one stretch last year, he did not allow a run in 23 innings and he posted nine consecutive quality starts through June 5, the longest streak for a Philadelphia pitcher since Cole Hamels went 10 in a row in 2013.

Nola is 1-3 in five starts against the Nationals, and he earned the win Saturday at home when the Phillies blasted Washington starter Jeremy Guthrie. Nola gave up three runs over seven innings in that start.

Nearly every Washington regular has hit well early on — except for third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is hitting .133 in 30 at-bats.

“He’s struggling some,” Baker said. “He’s feeling better daily. But let’s not forget he struggled last April, too. So we’ve got more than half of April to go. He can still have a very good April.”

