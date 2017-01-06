NAU falls to 3-12 with loss to North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Quinton Hooker scored 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead North Dakota to a 68-63 victory over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference battle.

Sophomore Marcus DeBerry tied his career-high of 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting for the Lumberjacks (3-12, 0-2), including a career-high five 3-pointers. Mike Green had 10 points, and Jordyn Martin added nine points and three rebounds.

“When our kids compete and play hard, we compete,” said head coach Jack Murphy. “Tonight we played a good North Dakota team and I thought for the most part we did a good job against them. Our low post game has to get better. We must finish plays around the rim.”

North Dakota (7-6, 2-1) led 33-26 at the half, taking advantage of 13 NAU turnovers.

DeBerry hit a 3-pointer to give NAU its first lead at 39-37, but North Dakota battled back and put the game away at the free-throw line.

Conner Avants added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Hawks.